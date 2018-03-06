Rupert Murdoch’s intellectual terrorism

The latest revelations in the UK about phone hacking, bribing the police, and frightening political leaders are just the tip of a very toxic iceberg that had the likes of Tony Blair going cap in hand to Murdoch's corporate functions when he was still British prime minister.

What is unfolding – revelations of bribery and massive phone-hacking – could go down as the greatest press scandal in the English-speaking world. Overarching it is a media machine built by Murdoch that is the most dishonest, unprincipled and corrupt of any media empire in the history of the English-speaking world...

“Americans boast about having the best democracy in the world. How can they make that claim when the system, on many different levels, is dominated and controlled by the dictates of one small group whose loyalty is to a foreign country?”

Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers and TV channels have supported all the US-UK wars over the past 30 years, from Margaret Thatcher and the Falklands war in 1982, through George Bush Senior and the first Gulf War in 1990-91, Bill Clinton’s war in Yugoslavia in 1999 and his undeclared war on Iraq in 1998, George W. Bush’s wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, with Tony Blair on his coat tails, and up to the present...

The best that can be said about Fox News Channel and its bigoted, racist, fear mongering hosts and pundits is that it is committing “intellectual terrorism” upon a nation devoid of intellectual curiosity, a passion for truth and civic involvement, a self absorbed populace distracted with consumerism, and devoid of all outrage at the crimes committed by its government and corporations here and abroad.

Now we find the news itself controlled the governments and may well have written the scripts to the wars, the rigged elections, the acts of terror and the misdirection that sent America into a decade of cruel and useless bloodletting after terror groups that never existed in the first place.

“The firestorm in the UK is not really about phone hacking at all. It's about corporate fiefdoms and unelected oligarchs who control the flow of information and use that power to their own advantage.”

Mike Whitney, political commentator