"Cinema Against Racism" Award for Young Roma Filmmaker

See a preview of "Me, My Gipsy Family & Woody Allen" at http://www.romadecade.org/index.php?content=423
After the film won the UCCA Prize, the regional office of the Ministry of Education in Piedmont also agreed to facilitate screenings of "Me, My Gipsy Family & Woody Allen" at more than 200 high schools. The film will be presented to teachers in October, and from 2010 the documentary will be available in the teachers' resource catalogue. Schools will also have the possibility to organize screenings followed by discussions between Halilovic and students.
"Me, My Gipsy Family & Woody Allen" was produced by Zenit Arti Audiovisive with support from the OSI Roma Decade Matching Fund, Italian broadcaster RAI 3, the Italian Ministry of Equal Opportunity, Piemonte Doc Film Fund and others.
Photo of Laura Halilovic courtesy of Zenit Arti Audiovisive. All rights reserved.