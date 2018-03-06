L'accueil Soumettre article Alter Info ? Nous soutenir Contact
 
   
Recherche avancée
Brèves Monde France Presse Société Economie Sciences Insolite Vidéo Santé Justice
 
PRESSE ET MEDIAS

"Cinema Against Racism" Award for Young Roma Filmmaker



Roma Virtual Network [romale@zahav.net.il]
Vendredi 10 Juillet 2009

"Cinema Against Racism" Award for Young Roma Filmmaker
Autres articles
On Sunday, July 12, 19-year-old Roma filmmaker Laura Halilovic will receive the "Cinema Against Racism" award at the XV International Anti-Racism Meeting in Livorno, Italy, which is supported by the Region of Tuscany together with several local governments and associations. Halilovic is being honored for her feature-length documentary film "Me, My Gipsy Family & Woody Allen," which in June won the UCCA Prize 2009 at the Bellaria Film Festival in Bellaria, Italy. The film also received special mention by the jury "for the ability to describe in a soft, at times ironic, but always direct way, her own story, the one of her family and through these the difficult conditions of Gipsies in Italy." The UCCA Prize is awarded to the top two documentaries at the Bellaria Film Festival, and the prize-winning films receive the opportunity to be screened in at least 20 Italian cities.
 

 

See a preview of "Me, My Gipsy Family & Woody Allen" at http://www.romadecade.org/index.php?content=423

 

After the film won the UCCA Prize, the regional office of the Ministry of Education in Piedmont also agreed to facilitate screenings of "Me, My Gipsy Family & Woody Allen" at more than 200 high schools. The film will be presented to teachers in October, and from 2010 the documentary will be available in the teachers' resource catalogue. Schools will also have the possibility to organize screenings followed by discussions between Halilovic and students.


"Me, My Gipsy Family & Woody Allen" was produced by Zenit Arti Audiovisive with support from the OSI Roma Decade Matching Fund, Italian broadcaster RAI 3, the Italian Ministry of Equal Opportunity, Piemonte Doc Film Fund and others.

For more information about the film see

http://www.romadecade.org/index.php?content=450.

 

Photo of Laura Halilovic courtesy of Zenit Arti Audiovisive. All rights reserved.



Vendredi 10 Juillet 2009


Nouveau commentaire :

ALTER INFO | MONDE | PRESSE ET MEDIAS | Flagrant délit media-mensonges | ANALYSES | Tribune libre | Conspiration | FRANCE | Lobbying et conséquences | AGENCE DE PRESSE | Conspiration-Attentats-Terrorismes | Billet d'humeur | Communiqué | LES GRANDS DOSSIERS

https://www.alterdep.com/
Publicité
Brèves
09/03/2018

Netanyahu inaugure à l'ONU une exposition sur Jérusalem sans voir Guterres

09/03/2018

Le nouveau gouvernement d'Angela Merkel finalisé

09/03/2018

Dégel historique : Donald Trump accepte de rencontrer Kim Jong-un

09/03/2018

C’est parti: Kim Jong-un prêt pour la dénucléarisation

09/03/2018

La France annonce une aide militaire de 14 millions d'euros au Liban

09/03/2018

France : vers une privatisation des Aéroports de Paris et de la loterie

09/03/2018

GB : le prince Ben Salmane s'engage à soutenir le dialogue interreligieux

09/03/2018

Soldats américains et israéliens manoeuvrent face à de nouvelles menaces

09/03/2018

Asie-Pacifique: 11 pays signent un accord de libre-échange sans USA

09/03/2018

«A qui profite la reprise ?» : les bénéfices record du CAC 40 en 2017 font polémique

09/03/2018

Fake news : «Macron sort la grosse artillerie pour écraser une mouche» selon Eric Verhaegue (vidéo)

08/03/2018

Israël permet à la police de confisquer les corps d'assaillants palestiniens

08/03/2018

Conférence annuelle de l'AIPAC : quand le sionisme s'auto-caricature

08/03/2018

Macron: La décision de Trump est une erreur et la sécurité d'Israël est prioritaire

08/03/2018

Poutine: "L’Algérie est une ligne rouge"

08/03/2018

Les ministres de l'intérieur arabes font le "procès" de l’Iran à Alger

08/03/2018

France: le ministre Jean-Yves Le Drian quitte le Parti socialiste

08/03/2018

La Pologne demande pardon aux Juifs chassés du pays en 1968

08/03/2018

Ankara et Bagdad vont agir contre les Kurdes en Irak, déclare Cavusoglu

08/03/2018

Le chef d'Al-Qaïda appelle les Maghrébins à attaquer les soldats français au Sahel

VIDEO
Vidéos du Net

François Asselineau répond aux questions des internautes sur YouTube – 07/02/2018

François Asselineau répond aux questions des internautes sur YouTube – 07/02/2018
    Union Populaire Républicaine sur YouTube   Site Union Populaire Républicaine

Rudy Reichstadt (Conspiracy Watch), complotiste islamophobe déguisé en "anti-conspirationniste"

VISITE D'UN VILLAGE ABANDONNÉ

ENTRETIEN N°57 – Législatives – Actions juridiques – Croissance – Volkswagen – Réunion du BN

Zemmour complotiste: «ça n’existe pas la nation palestinienne, c’est une invention du KGB et des gauchistes»

Ce DOCUMENTAIRE choquera tout “chrétien” qui s'est judaïsé et embrassé les traditions juives - KABBALE SHEKINAH -

Afghanistan - Les forces spéciales étatsuniennes commettent un meurtre à bord d'un véhicule militaire

François Asselineau invité de Jean-Jacques Seymour sur Tropiques FM - 03/01/2018

Luz très embarrassé devant un dessin raciste de Charlie Hebdo

France 5 le confirme: Riss (Charlie Hebdo) a bien tenu des propos racistes anti-musulmans

Commentaires